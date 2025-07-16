Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Dyne Therapeutics' CEO & President, John Cox, made a $911,000 purchase of DYN, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $9.11 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up DYN even cheaper than Cox did, with the stock trading as low as $8.77 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 3.8% below Cox's purchase price. Dyne Therapeutics is trading up about 7.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Cox made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.06M shares at a cost of $33.04 each.

And also on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Brian Grass bought $214,700 worth of Helen of Troy, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $21.47 each. Helen of Troy Ltd. is trading up about 11.8% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: DYN, HELE

