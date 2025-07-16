Markets
DYN

Wednesday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: DYN, HELE

July 16, 2025 — 11:12 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Dyne Therapeutics' CEO & President, John Cox, made a $911,000 purchase of DYN, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $9.11 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up DYN even cheaper than Cox did, with the stock trading as low as $8.77 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 3.8% below Cox's purchase price. Dyne Therapeutics is trading up about 7.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Cox made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.06M shares at a cost of $33.04 each.

And also on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Brian Grass bought $214,700 worth of Helen of Troy, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $21.47 each. Helen of Troy Ltd. is trading up about 11.8% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: DYN, HELEVIDEO: Wednesday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: DYN, HELE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DYN
HELE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.