Wednesday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: DOUG

July 10, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, COO Richard Lampen bought $169,460 worth of Douglas Elliman, buying 155,000 shares at a cost of $1.09 each. Before this latest buy, Lampen purchased DOUG on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $139,019 at an average of $1.99 per share. Douglas Elliman is trading up about 3.4% on the day Wednesday. So far Lampen is in the green, up about 13.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.24.

Wednesday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: DOUG

