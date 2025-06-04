Wednesday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: TSHA, CCO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Taysha Gene Therapies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Paul B. Manning purchased 750,000 shares of TSHA, for a cost of $2.75 each, for a total investment of $2.06M. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading off about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Manning made one other purchase in the past year, buying $3M shares at a cost of $2.25 a piece.

And on Monday, Arturo R. Moreno bought $648,260 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, buying 608,187 shares at a cost of $1.07 a piece. Before this latest buy, Moreno purchased CCO on 15 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $14.22M at an average of $1.06 per share. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is trading up about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. Moreno was up about 7.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CCO trading as high as $1.15 in trading on Wednesday.

