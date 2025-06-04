Markets
TSHA

Wednesday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: TSHA, CCO

June 04, 2025 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Taysha Gene Therapies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Paul B. Manning purchased 750,000 shares of TSHA, for a cost of $2.75 each, for a total investment of $2.06M. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading off about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Manning made one other purchase in the past year, buying $3M shares at a cost of $2.25 a piece.

And on Monday, Arturo R. Moreno bought $648,260 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, buying 608,187 shares at a cost of $1.07 a piece. Before this latest buy, Moreno purchased CCO on 15 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $14.22M at an average of $1.06 per share. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is trading up about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. Moreno was up about 7.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CCO trading as high as $1.15 in trading on Wednesday.

Wednesday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: TSHA, CCOVIDEO: Wednesday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: TSHA, CCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSHA
CCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.