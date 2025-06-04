Markets
ITW

Wednesday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: ITW

June 04, 2025 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, David Byron Smith Jr. purchased $210,292 worth of Illinois Tool Works, purchasing 872 shares at a cost of $241.16 each. Before this latest buy, Smith Jr. purchased ITW on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $359,838 at an average of $255.20 per share. Illinois Tool Works, is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. So far Smith Jr. is in the green, up about 2.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $247.14.

Wednesday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: ITWVIDEO: Wednesday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: ITW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ITW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.