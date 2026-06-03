As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Radian Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer- Elect Michael S. Weinbach purchased 170,000 shares of RDN, for a cost of $33.93 each, for a total investment of $5.77M. Radian Group is trading down about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Weinbach in the past year.

And on Monday, CEO & President R. David Banyard bought $505,800 worth of MasterBrand, buying 60,000 shares at a cost of $8.43 a piece. MasterBrand is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: RDN, MBC

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