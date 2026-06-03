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Wednesday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: RDN, MBC

June 03, 2026 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Radian Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer- Elect Michael S. Weinbach purchased 170,000 shares of RDN, for a cost of $33.93 each, for a total investment of $5.77M. Radian Group is trading down about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Weinbach in the past year.

And on Monday, CEO & President R. David Banyard bought $505,800 worth of MasterBrand, buying 60,000 shares at a cost of $8.43 a piece. MasterBrand is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: RDN, MBCVIDEO: Wednesday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: RDN, MBC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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RDN
MBC

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