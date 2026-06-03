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Wednesday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: IFF, AUPH

June 03, 2026 — 11:26 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At International Flavors & Fragrances, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 273,500 shares of IFF, for a cost of $74.29 each, for a total investment of $20.32M. International Flavors & Fragrances is trading up about 2.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Fribourg purchased IFF at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $11.97M at an average of $69.64 per share.

And on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Kevin Tang bought $12.46M worth of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, buying 814,606 shares at a cost of $15.29 each. Before this latest buy, Tang purchased AUPH on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $26.28M at an average of $11.94 per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 3.6% on the day Wednesday. Tang was up about 4.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AUPH trading as high as $16.00 at last check today.

Wednesday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: IFF, AUPHVIDEO: Wednesday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: IFF, AUPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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