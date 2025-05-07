Markets
UPBD

Wednesday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: UPBD, SEM

May 07, 2025 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Upbound Group's Director, Jeffrey J. Brown, made a $516,088 purchase of UPBD, buying 21,730 shares at a cost of $23.75 a piece. Upbound Group is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Brown in the past year.

And at Select Medical Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Parvinderjit S. Khanuja who purchased 21,000 shares at a cost of $15.02 each, for a total investment of $315,420. This buy marks the first one filed by Khanuja in the past twelve months. Select Medical Holdings is trading up about 4.1% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: UPBD, SEMVIDEO: Wednesday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: UPBD, SEM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UPBD
SEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.