As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Upbound Group's Director, Jeffrey J. Brown, made a $516,088 purchase of UPBD, buying 21,730 shares at a cost of $23.75 a piece. Upbound Group is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Brown in the past year.

And at Select Medical Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Parvinderjit S. Khanuja who purchased 21,000 shares at a cost of $15.02 each, for a total investment of $315,420. This buy marks the first one filed by Khanuja in the past twelve months. Select Medical Holdings is trading up about 4.1% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: UPBD, SEM

