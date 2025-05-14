Markets
FTK

Wednesday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: FTK, CHD

May 14, 2025 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Flotek Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Matthew Wilks purchased 136,324 shares of FTK, at a cost of $12.11 each, for a total investment of $1.65M. Wilks was up about 29.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FTK trading as high as $15.72 at last check today. Flotek Industries is trading down about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Wilks in the past twelve months.

And at Church & Dwight, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Richard A. Dierker who bought 13,334 shares at a cost of $93.91 each, for a total investment of $1.25M. Church & Dwight is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can grab CHD even cheaper than Dierker did, with the stock trading as low as $92.05 at last check today which is 2.0% below Dierker's purchase price.

Wednesday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: FTK, CHDVIDEO: Wednesday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: FTK, CHD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FTK
CHD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.