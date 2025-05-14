Wednesday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: FTK, CHD

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Flotek Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Matthew Wilks purchased 136,324 shares of FTK, at a cost of $12.11 each, for a total investment of $1.65M. Wilks was up about 29.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FTK trading as high as $15.72 at last check today. Flotek Industries is trading down about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Wilks in the past twelve months.

And at Church & Dwight, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Richard A. Dierker who bought 13,334 shares at a cost of $93.91 each, for a total investment of $1.25M. Church & Dwight is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can grab CHD even cheaper than Dierker did, with the stock trading as low as $92.05 at last check today which is 2.0% below Dierker's purchase price.

