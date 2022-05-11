Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Lattice Semiconductor's VP Corp, Mktg & Strategy, Esam Elashmawi, made a $496,258 purchase of LSCC, buying 10,570 shares at a cost of $46.95 each. Lattice Semiconductor is trading down about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.

And at PNC Financial Services Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Robert A. Niblock who purchased 2,000 shares at a cost of $167.07 each, for a trade totaling $334,145. PNC Financial Services Group is trading up about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can grab PNC even cheaper than Niblock did, with the stock trading as low as $161.30 at last check today -- that's 3.5% below Niblock's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: LSCC, PNC

