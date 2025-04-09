Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Apollo Global Management (APO)'s , 2018 Gst Trust LB, made a $67.7M purchase of APO, buying 607,725 shares at a cost of $111.39 a piece. Apollo Global Management is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday.

And at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO), there was insider buying on Monday, by Arturo R. Moreno who bought 5,000,000 shares for a cost of $0.95 each, for a total investment of $4.78M. Before this latest buy, Moreno purchased CCO on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.50M at an average of $1.45 per share. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is trading up about 4.6% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters are able to bag CCO at a price even lower than Moreno did, with the stock trading as low as $0.86 at last check today -- that's 9.7% below Moreno's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/9 Insider Buying Report: APO, CCO

