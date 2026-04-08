As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Oscar Health (OSCR), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Mark T. Bertolini purchased 1,000,000 shares of OSCR, for a cost of $11.92 each, for a total investment of $11.92M. So far Bertolini is in the green, up about 25.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.98. Oscar Health is trading up about 14% on the day Wednesday.

And at Fuller Company (FUL), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin who bought 5,170 shares at a cost of $57.08 each, for a total investment of $295,104. Fuller Company is trading up about 7.9% on the day Wednesday. Mastin was up about 9.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FUL trading as high as $62.37 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: OSCR, FUL

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