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Wednesday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: OSCR, FUL

April 08, 2026 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Oscar Health (OSCR), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Mark T. Bertolini purchased 1,000,000 shares of OSCR, for a cost of $11.92 each, for a total investment of $11.92M. So far Bertolini is in the green, up about 25.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.98. Oscar Health is trading up about 14% on the day Wednesday.

And at Fuller Company (FUL), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin who bought 5,170 shares at a cost of $57.08 each, for a total investment of $295,104. Fuller Company is trading up about 7.9% on the day Wednesday. Mastin was up about 9.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FUL trading as high as $62.37 at last check today.

Wednesday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: OSCR, FULVIDEO: Wednesday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: OSCR, FUL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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OSCR
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