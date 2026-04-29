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Wednesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: LW, CHTR

April 29, 2026 — 11:40 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lamb Weston Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Financial Officer James D. Gray purchased 4,556 shares of LW, for a cost of $43.85 each, for a total investment of $199,781. Lamb Weston Holdings is trading up about 1.5% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gray in the past twelve months.

And at Charter Communications, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Balan Nair who bought 1,000 shares for a cost of $175.46 each, for a total investment of $175,460. Before this latest buy, Nair made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $98,716 shares at a cost of $274.21 each. Charter Communications is trading off about 1% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up CHTR even cheaper than Nair did, with the stock trading as low as $169.73 in trading on Wednesday which is 3.3% under Nair's purchase price.

Wednesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: LW, CHTRVIDEO: Wednesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: LW, CHTR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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LW
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