As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Alex P. Schultz purchased 55,106 shares of LIND, at a cost of $8.08 each, for a total investment of $445,245. So far Schultz is in the green, up about 16.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $9.44. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is trading up about 10.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Schultz bought LIND on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $797,082 at an average of $7.53 per share.

And at Cass Information Systems, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Martin H. Resch who purchased 200 shares at a cost of $39.00 each, for a trade totaling $7,800. Cass Information Systems is trading up about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. So far Resch is in the green, up about 7.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $41.73.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/23 Insider Buying Report: LIND, CASS

