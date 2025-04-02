Markets
Wednesday 4/2 Insider Buying Report: OPK, FUL

April 02, 2025 — 02:37 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, OPKO Health's CEO & Chairman, Phillip Frost, M.D et. al., made a $254,385 buy of OPK, purchasing 150,000 shares at a cost of $1.70 each. Bargain hunters can bag OPK even cheaper than Frost did, with shares changing hands as low as $1.62 at last check today which is 4.5% under Frost's purchase price. OPKO Health is trading down about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Frost bought OPK at 12 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.95M at an average of $1.55 per share.

And on Tuesday, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin bought $198,310 worth of Fuller, buying 3,500 shares at a cost of $56.66 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Mastin in the past year. Fuller is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.

BNK Invest
