Wednesday 4/16 Insider Buying Report: WDFC, RVP

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, WD-40's CFO, Sara Kathleen Hyzer, made a $57,044 buy of WDFC, purchasing 256 shares at a cost of $222.83 a piece. WD-40 Co is trading down about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Hyzer made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $49,593 shares for a cost of $232.83 each.

And at Retractable Technologies, there was insider buying on Friday, by PRESIDENT AND CEO Thomas J. Shaw who bought 33,524 shares at a cost of $0.69 each, for a trade totaling $23,145. Before this latest buy, Shaw purchased RVP at 64 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $687,145 at an average of $0.85 per share. Retractable Technologies Inc is trading off about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. Shaw was up about 2.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RVP trading as high as $0.71 at last check today.

