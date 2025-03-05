News & Insights

Wednesday 3/5 Insider Buying Report: MBC, KYN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MasterBrand, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of MBC, at a cost of $14.08 each, for a total investment of $281,600. Investors have the opportunity to buy MBC even cheaper than Crisci did, with the stock trading as low as $12.95 in trading on Wednesday which is 8.0% under Crisci's purchase price. MasterBrand is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Friday, President James C. Baker bought $252,000 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $12.60 a piece. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is trading down about 1% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to bag KYN at a price even lower than Baker did, with the stock changing hands as low as $12.24 in trading on Wednesday which is 2.8% below Baker's purchase price.

