Markets
XRAY

Wednesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: XRAY, PVLA

March 04, 2026 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, DENTSPLY SIRONA's Director, Gregory T. Lucier, made a $707,379 purchase of XRAY, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $14.15 a piece. Investors can buy XRAY at a price even lower than Lucier did, with the stock trading as low as $13.43 in trading on Wednesday which is 5.1% under Lucier's purchase price. DENTSPLY SIRONA is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday.

And on Friday, Director George M. Jenkins purchased $500,000 worth of Palvella Therapeutics, purchasing 4,000 shares at a cost of $125.00 each. Before this latest buy, Jenkins made one other purchase in the past year, buying $100,797 shares for a cost of $20.20 a piece. Palvella Therapeutics is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. So far Jenkins is in the green, up about 10.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $137.80.

Wednesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: XRAY, PVLAVIDEO: Wednesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: XRAY, PVLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XRAY
PVLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.