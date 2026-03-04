As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, DENTSPLY SIRONA's Director, Gregory T. Lucier, made a $707,379 purchase of XRAY, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $14.15 a piece. Investors can buy XRAY at a price even lower than Lucier did, with the stock trading as low as $13.43 in trading on Wednesday which is 5.1% under Lucier's purchase price. DENTSPLY SIRONA is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday.

And on Friday, Director George M. Jenkins purchased $500,000 worth of Palvella Therapeutics, purchasing 4,000 shares at a cost of $125.00 each. Before this latest buy, Jenkins made one other purchase in the past year, buying $100,797 shares for a cost of $20.20 a piece. Palvella Therapeutics is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. So far Jenkins is in the green, up about 10.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $137.80.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: XRAY, PVLA

