Wednesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: AUPH, VNO

March 04, 2026 — 10:33 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals', Kevin Tang, made a $12.69M purchase of AUPH, buying 900,000 shares at a cost of $14.10 each. Tang was up about 5.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AUPH trading as high as $14.93 in trading on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 5.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Tang purchased AUPH on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $26.30M at an average of $9.07 per share.

And also on Tuesday, Daniel R. Tisch purchased $4.17M worth of Vornado Realty Trust, purchasing 155,000 shares at a cost of $26.91 a piece. Before this latest buy, Tisch made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $696,250 shares for a cost of $27.85 a piece. Vornado Realty Trust is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday. Tisch was up about 4.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VNO trading as high as $28.09 at last check today.

