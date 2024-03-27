News & Insights

Wednesday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: SNPS, DSGN

March 27, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Synopsys, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of SNPS, at a cost of $585.45 each, for a total investment of $439,087. Synopsys is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Casper in the past twelve months.

And at Design Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Monday, by John P. Schmid who bought 26,965 shares at a cost of $3.70 each, for a total investment of $99,738. This buy marks the first one filed by Schmid in the past year. Design Therapeutics is trading up about 8.7% on the day Wednesday.

