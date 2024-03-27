News & Insights

Markets
GO

Wednesday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: GO, TRDA

March 27, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Grocery Outlet Holding's Director, Erik D. Ragatz, made a $1.03M purchase of GO, buying 36,500 shares at a cost of $28.25 a piece. Ragatz was up about 2.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GO trading as high as $28.82 at last check today. Grocery Outlet Holding is trading up about 3.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Ragatz made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.99M shares at a cost of $28.50 a piece.

And on Tuesday, Director Peter S. Kim bought $122,882 worth of Entrada Therapeutics, buying 9,048 shares at a cost of $13.58 a piece. Before this latest buy, Kim made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $34,996 shares for a cost of $12.81 each. Entrada Therapeutics is trading up about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. So far Kim is in the green, up about 3.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.99.

Wednesday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: GO, TRDAVIDEO: Wednesday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: GO, TRDA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GO
TRDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.