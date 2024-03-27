Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Grocery Outlet Holding's Director, Erik D. Ragatz, made a $1.03M purchase of GO, buying 36,500 shares at a cost of $28.25 a piece. Ragatz was up about 2.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GO trading as high as $28.82 at last check today. Grocery Outlet Holding is trading up about 3.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Ragatz made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.99M shares at a cost of $28.50 a piece.

And on Tuesday, Director Peter S. Kim bought $122,882 worth of Entrada Therapeutics, buying 9,048 shares at a cost of $13.58 a piece. Before this latest buy, Kim made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $34,996 shares for a cost of $12.81 each. Entrada Therapeutics is trading up about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. So far Kim is in the green, up about 3.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.99.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: GO, TRDA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.