As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kayne Anderson MLP Investment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of KYN, at a cost of $13.99 each, for a total investment of $349,642. So far Baker is in the green, up about 2.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.30. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Baker bought KYN on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.80M at an average of $12.01 per share.

And at ARQ, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Richard Campbell-breeden who bought 150,000 shares for a cost of $2.21 each, for a total investment of $331,665. Before this latest buy, Campbell-breeden bought ARQ on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $408,987 at an average of $3.95 per share. ARQ is trading up about 7.7% on the day Wednesday. Campbell-breeden was up about 13.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ARQ trading as high as $2.52 in trading on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: KYN, ARQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.