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Wednesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: KYN, ARQ

March 25, 2026 — 11:21 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kayne Anderson MLP Investment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of KYN, at a cost of $13.99 each, for a total investment of $349,642. So far Baker is in the green, up about 2.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.30. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Baker bought KYN on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.80M at an average of $12.01 per share.

And at ARQ, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Richard Campbell-breeden who bought 150,000 shares for a cost of $2.21 each, for a total investment of $331,665. Before this latest buy, Campbell-breeden bought ARQ on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $408,987 at an average of $3.95 per share. ARQ is trading up about 7.7% on the day Wednesday. Campbell-breeden was up about 13.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ARQ trading as high as $2.52 in trading on Wednesday.

Wednesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: KYN, ARQVIDEO: Wednesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: KYN, ARQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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KYN
ARQ

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