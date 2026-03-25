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Wednesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: JAN, EPD

March 25, 2026 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Janus Living's Director, Charles J. Herman Jr., made a $110,000 purchase of JAN, buying 5,500 shares at a cost of $20.00 a piece. So far Herman Jr. is in the green, up about 20.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.00. Janus Living is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday.

And at Enterprise Products Partners, there was insider buying on Friday, by CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AJ Teague who bought 2,665 shares for a cost of $37.55 each, for a total investment of $100,069. This buy marks the first one filed by Teague in the past twelve months. Enterprise Products Partners is trading up about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. So far Teague is in the green, up about 3.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $38.97.

Wednesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: JAN, EPDVIDEO: Wednesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: JAN, EPD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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JAN
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