As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Janus Living's Director, Charles J. Herman Jr., made a $110,000 purchase of JAN, buying 5,500 shares at a cost of $20.00 a piece. So far Herman Jr. is in the green, up about 20.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.00. Janus Living is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday.

And at Enterprise Products Partners, there was insider buying on Friday, by CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AJ Teague who bought 2,665 shares for a cost of $37.55 each, for a total investment of $100,069. This buy marks the first one filed by Teague in the past twelve months. Enterprise Products Partners is trading up about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. So far Teague is in the green, up about 3.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $38.97.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: JAN, EPD

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