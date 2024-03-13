As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Elanco Animal Health's , William F. Doyle, made a $244,500 buy of ELAN, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $16.30 each. Bargain hunters are able to grab ELAN at a price even lower than Doyle did, with the stock trading as low as $15.71 at last check today -- that's 3.6% below Doyle's purchase price. Elanco Animal Health is trading up about 1.1% on the day Wednesday.

And at PureCycle Technologies, there was insider buying on Friday, by Fernando Musa who bought 18,303 shares at a cost of $5.46 each, for a trade totaling $99,934. Before this latest buy, Musa made one other purchase in the past year, buying $99,997 shares at a cost of $3.88 each. PureCycle Technologies is trading up about 5% on the day Wednesday. Investors can snag PCT even cheaper than Musa did, with shares changing hands as low as $5.00 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 8.4% below Musa's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: ELAN, PCT

