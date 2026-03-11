As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lee Enterprises, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 74,600 shares of LEE, for a cost of $9.16 each, for a total investment of $683,072. Investors can snag LEE even cheaper than Hoffmann did, with the stock trading as low as $8.76 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 4.4% below Hoffmann's purchase price. Lee Enterprises is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Hoffmann purchased LEE on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.15M at an average of $8.98 per share.

And at Sprouts Farmers Market, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Joel D. Anderson who purchased 4,400 shares for a cost of $77.17 each, for a total investment of $339,548. Sprouts Farmers Market is trading down about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. Investors are able to snag SFM at a price even lower than Anderson did, with shares trading as low as $75.20 at last check today -- that's 2.6% below Anderson's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/11 Insider Buying Report: LEE, SFM

