News & Insights

Markets
BUSE

Wednesday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: BUSE, NSC

February 05, 2025 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At First Busey, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 9,500 shares of BUSE, at a cost of $23.94 each, for a total investment of $227,425. So far Bradshaw is in the green, up about 2.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.55. First Busey is trading up about 0.4% on the day Wednesday.

And on Friday, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased $157,735 worth of Norfolk Southern, purchasing 607 shares at a cost of $259.86 each. Before this latest buy, Lamphere made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $149,446 shares for a cost of $219.77 each. Norfolk Southern Corp is trading down about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Investors can snag NSC even cheaper than Lamphere did, with the stock trading as low as $252.03 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 3.0% under Lamphere's purchase price.

Wednesday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: BUSE, NSCVIDEO: Wednesday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: BUSE, NSC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BUSE
NSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.