Markets
KMI

Wednesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: KMI, RRBI

February 04, 2026 — 02:16 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kinder Morgan, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of KMI, for a cost of $29.75 each, for a total investment of $89,236. Kinder Morgan is trading off about 1.6% on the day Wednesday.

And at Red River Bancshares, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Teddy Ray Price who bought 747 shares at a cost of $90.12 each, for a total investment of $67,322. Before this latest buy, Price bought RRBI on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $394,181 at an average of $59.96 per share. Red River Bancshares is trading up about 2.2% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: KMI, RRBIVIDEO: Wednesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: KMI, RRBI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KMI
RRBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.