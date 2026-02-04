As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kinder Morgan, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of KMI, for a cost of $29.75 each, for a total investment of $89,236. Kinder Morgan is trading off about 1.6% on the day Wednesday.

And at Red River Bancshares, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Teddy Ray Price who bought 747 shares at a cost of $90.12 each, for a total investment of $67,322. Before this latest buy, Price bought RRBI on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $394,181 at an average of $59.96 per share. Red River Bancshares is trading up about 2.2% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: KMI, RRBI

