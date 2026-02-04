Markets
DXC

Wednesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: DXC, YSS

February 04, 2026 — 10:59 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, DXC Technology's CEO, Raul J. Fernandez, made a $250,706 buy of DXC, purchasing 16,446 shares at a cost of $15.24 each. Investors can snag DXC even cheaper than Fernandez did, with shares trading as low as $13.40 in trading on Wednesday which is 12.1% below Fernandez's purchase price. DXC Technology is trading up about 2.8% on the day Wednesday.

And on Friday, Tami A. Erwin purchased $99,994 worth of York Space Systems, purchasing 2,941 shares at a cost of $34.00 a piece. York Space Systems is trading off about 3.8% on the day Wednesday. Investors can grab YSS at a price even lower than Erwin did, with shares changing hands as low as $25.00 at last check today which is 26.5% below Erwin's purchase price.

