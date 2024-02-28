News & Insights

Markets
AMN

Wednesday 2/28 Insider Buying Report: AMN, KAR

February 28, 2024 — 10:46 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)'s Chief Executive Officer, Caroline Grace, made a $991,906 buy of AMN, purchasing 17,500 shares at a cost of $56.68 a piece. AMN Healthcare Services Inc is trading up about 4.6% on the day Wednesday.

And at OPENLANE Inc. (KAR), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Peter J. Kelly who bought 34,000 shares for a cost of $14.95 each, for a total investment of $508,220. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kelly in the past twelve months. OPENLANE Inc. is trading up about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. So far Kelly is in the green, up about 3.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.51.

Wednesday 2/28 Insider Buying Report: AMN, KARVIDEO: Wednesday 2/28 Insider Buying Report: AMN, KAR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMN
KAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.