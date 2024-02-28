As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)'s Chief Executive Officer, Caroline Grace, made a $991,906 buy of AMN, purchasing 17,500 shares at a cost of $56.68 a piece. AMN Healthcare Services Inc is trading up about 4.6% on the day Wednesday.

And at OPENLANE Inc. (KAR), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Peter J. Kelly who bought 34,000 shares for a cost of $14.95 each, for a total investment of $508,220. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kelly in the past twelve months. OPENLANE Inc. is trading up about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. So far Kelly is in the green, up about 3.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.51.

VIDEO: Wednesday 2/28 Insider Buying Report: AMN, KAR

