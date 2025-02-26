As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sleep Number, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Patrick A. Hopf purchased 25,000 shares of SNBR, for a cost of $14.30 each, for a total investment of $357,440. Hopf was up about 10.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SNBR trading as high as $15.79 in trading on Wednesday. Sleep Number is trading up about 3.7% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hopf in the past year.

And at Cincinnati Financial, there was insider buying on Friday, by Nancy Cunningham Benacci who bought 1,000 shares at a cost of $136.16 each, for a total investment of $136,160. Cincinnati Financial is trading down about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Benacci was up about 3.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CINF trading as high as $141.12 in trading on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 2/26 Insider Buying Report: SNBR, CINF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.