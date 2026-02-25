Wednesday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: TZOO, RYAN

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Travelzoo, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Global Chief Executive Officer Holger Bartel purchased 200,000 shares of TZOO, for a cost of $5.38 each, for a total investment of $1.08M. Bartel was up about 17.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TZOO trading as high as $6.30 in trading on Wednesday. Travelzoo is trading up about 12.1% on the day Wednesday.

And at Ryan Specialty Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Patrick G. Ryan Jr. who purchased 25,865 shares for a cost of $39.98 each, for a trade totaling $1.03M. Before this latest buy, Ryan Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $5,212 shares at a cost of $69.50 each. Ryan Specialty Holdings is trading down about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. Investors can bag RYAN at a price even lower than Ryan Jr. did, with shares changing hands as low as $37.56 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 6.0% below Ryan Jr.'s purchase price.

