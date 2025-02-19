As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At J.B. Hunt Transport Services, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, James L. Robo bought 59,447 shares of JBHT, at a cost of $168.21 each, for a total investment of $10M. Robo was up about 2.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with JBHT trading as high as $172.42 in trading on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, is trading off about 2.5% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Friday, Darren Richman bought $6.00M worth of Millrose Properties, buying 265,000 shares at a cost of $22.65 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Richman in the past year. Millrose Properties is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Richman was up about 5.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MRP trading as high as $23.99 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 2/19 Insider Buying Report: JBHT, MRP

