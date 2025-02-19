News & Insights

Markets
JBHT

Wednesday 2/19 Insider Buying Report: JBHT, MRP

February 19, 2025 — 10:38 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At J.B. Hunt Transport Services, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, James L. Robo bought 59,447 shares of JBHT, at a cost of $168.21 each, for a total investment of $10M. Robo was up about 2.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with JBHT trading as high as $172.42 in trading on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, is trading off about 2.5% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Friday, Darren Richman bought $6.00M worth of Millrose Properties, buying 265,000 shares at a cost of $22.65 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Richman in the past year. Millrose Properties is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Richman was up about 5.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MRP trading as high as $23.99 at last check today.

Wednesday 2/19 Insider Buying Report: JBHT, MRPVIDEO: Wednesday 2/19 Insider Buying Report: JBHT, MRP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JBHT
MRP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.