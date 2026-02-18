Wednesday 2/18 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, Director Patricia L. Allen bought $499,746 worth of Zenas Biopharma, buying 19,860 shares at a cost of $25.16 a piece. Zenas Biopharma is trading down about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. Allen was up about 10.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ZBIO trading as high as $27.70 in trading on Wednesday.

