Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At WisdomTree, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of WT, for a cost of $7.20 each, for a total investment of $2.19M. So far Steinberg is in the green, up about 3.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.42. WisdomTree is trading up about 2.9% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Steinberg in the past year.

And at Triumph Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Neal J. Keating who bought 7,200 shares for a cost of $14.53 each, for a total investment of $104,616. Before this latest buy, Keating purchased TGI on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $189,700 at an average of $9.48 per share. Triumph Group is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. So far Keating is in the green, up about 3.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.01.

VIDEO: Wednesday 2/14 Insider Buying Report: WT, TGI

