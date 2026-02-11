Wednesday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: SGP, ARES

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Spyglass Pharma, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 165,000 shares of SGP, at a cost of $16.00 each, for a total investment of $2.64M. So far Nielsen is in the green, up about 78.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $28.49. Spyglass Pharma is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Nielsen in the past year.

And on Friday, Director Ashish Bhutani bought $1.27M worth of Ares Management, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $126.61 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bhutani made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.41M shares for a cost of $141.33 each. Ares Management is trading off about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Bhutani was up about 11.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ARES trading as high as $140.99 in trading on Wednesday.

