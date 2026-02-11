Markets
BMI

Wednesday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: BMI, ROP

February 11, 2026 — 01:49 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Badger Meter, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst bought 3,300 shares of BMI, for a cost of $152.42 each, for a total investment of $502,986. Badger Meter is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bockhorst in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Thomas Patrick Joyce Jr. purchased $501,844 worth of Roper Technologies, purchasing 1,400 shares at a cost of $358.46 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Joyce Jr. in the past twelve months. Roper Technologies is trading off about 3.8% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can grab ROP at a price even lower than Joyce Jr. did, with shares changing hands as low as $333.96 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 6.8% below Joyce Jr.'s purchase price.

Wednesday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: BMI, ROPVIDEO: Wednesday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: BMI, ROP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BMI
ROP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.