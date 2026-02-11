Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Badger Meter, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst bought 3,300 shares of BMI, for a cost of $152.42 each, for a total investment of $502,986. Badger Meter is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bockhorst in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Thomas Patrick Joyce Jr. purchased $501,844 worth of Roper Technologies, purchasing 1,400 shares at a cost of $358.46 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Joyce Jr. in the past twelve months. Roper Technologies is trading off about 3.8% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can grab ROP at a price even lower than Joyce Jr. did, with shares changing hands as low as $333.96 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 6.8% below Joyce Jr.'s purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: BMI, ROP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.