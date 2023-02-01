Wednesday 2/1 Insider Buying Report: YELL, CAMP

Markets
February 01, 2023 — 10:46 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Yellow's Director, Chris T. Sultemeier, made a $123,279 buy of YELL, purchasing 29,000 shares at a cost of $4.25 a piece. Investors have the opportunity to bag YELL even cheaper than Sultemeier did, with shares trading as low as $3.29 at last check today -- that's 22.6% under Sultemeier's purchase price. Yellow is trading off about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Friday, Director Wes Cummins bought $112,970 worth of CalAmp, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $4.52 a piece. Before this latest buy, Cummins purchased CAMP on 11 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $4.44M at an average of $3.96 per share. CalAmp is trading up about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. Cummins was up about 5.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CAMP trading as high as $4.76 in trading on Wednesday.

