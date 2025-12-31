As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Sprott Focus Trust's , W. Whitney George, made a $2.32M purchase of FUND, buying 270,237 shares at a cost of $8.60 a piece. George was up about 2.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FUND trading as high as $8.80 in trading on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, George bought FUND at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $4.38M at an average of $7.61 per share.

And at Hyperion DeFi, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Ellen R. Strahlman who bought 30,880 shares for a cost of $3.66 each, for a total investment of $113,091. Before this latest buy, Strahlman made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $120,664 shares for a cost of $3.14 each. Hyperion DeFi is trading up about 5.5% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to grab HYPD at a price even lower than Strahlman did, with shares changing hands as low as $3.41 at last check today which is 6.9% under Strahlman's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 12/31 Insider Buying Report: FUND, HYPD

