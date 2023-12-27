Wednesday 12/27 Insider Buying Report: KRP, CAUD

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At Kimbell Royalty Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director T. Scott Martin bought 30,000 shares of KRP, at a cost of $15.36 each, for a total investment of $460,855. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.
And on Tuesday, Director Brent Suen bought $90,300 worth of Collective Audience, buying 70,000 shares at a cost of $1.29 a piece. Before this latest buy, Suen made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $385,900 shares for a cost of $2.03 a piece. Collective Audience is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.
