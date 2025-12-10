Markets
Wednesday 12/10 Insider Buying Report: AVTR, MRVI

December 10, 2025 — 10:50 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Avantor's Director, Sanjeev K. Mehra, made a $3.88M buy of AVTR, purchasing 350,000 shares at a cost of $11.09 a piece. Avantor is trading up about 6.3% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Mehra in the past year.

And at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Gregory T. Lucier who purchased 100,000 shares for a cost of $3.69 each, for a total investment of $368,544. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings is trading up about 3.9% on the day Wednesday. So far Lucier is in the green, up about 7.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.95.

