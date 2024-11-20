News & Insights

Wednesday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: TRS, MPLN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, TriMas' CEO, Thomas A. Amato, made a $258,252 buy of TRS, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $25.83 each. So far Amato is in the green, up about 2.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $26.39. TriMas is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Amato made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $236,241 shares at a cost of $23.62 each.

And also on Friday, SVP, Chief Information Officer Michael Kim bought $249,588 worth of MultiPlan, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $6.24 each. MultiPlan is trading up about 5.2% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag MPLN at a price even lower than Kim did, with shares changing hands as low as $5.39 at last check today -- that's 13.6% under Kim's purchase price.

