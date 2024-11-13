As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Rockwell Automation's CFO, Christian E. Rothe, made a $2.00M purchase of ROK, buying 7,273 shares at a cost of $275.11 each. Rothe was up about 3.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ROK trading as high as $284.26 at last check today. Rockwell Automation is trading up about 2.2% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Tuesday, EVP of Operational Excellence Frank Tobias Baur bought $219,966 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, buying 5,310 shares at a cost of $41.42 a piece. Before this latest buy, Baur bought DBD on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $212,402 at an average of $39.70 per share. Diebold Nixdorf Inc is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 11/13 Insider Buying Report: ROK, DBD

