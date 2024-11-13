News & Insights

Markets
ROK

Wednesday 11/13 Insider Buying Report: ROK, DBD

November 13, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Rockwell Automation's CFO, Christian E. Rothe, made a $2.00M purchase of ROK, buying 7,273 shares at a cost of $275.11 each. Rothe was up about 3.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ROK trading as high as $284.26 at last check today. Rockwell Automation is trading up about 2.2% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Tuesday, EVP of Operational Excellence Frank Tobias Baur bought $219,966 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, buying 5,310 shares at a cost of $41.42 a piece. Before this latest buy, Baur bought DBD on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $212,402 at an average of $39.70 per share. Diebold Nixdorf Inc is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 11/13 Insider Buying Report: ROK, DBDVIDEO: Wednesday 11/13 Insider Buying Report: ROK, DBD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did -> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value -> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROK
DBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.