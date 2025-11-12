Markets
Wednesday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: OPEN, DKNG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Opendoor Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Kasra Nejatian bought 125,000 shares of OPEN, for a cost of $8.04 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. So far Nejatian is in the green, up about 8.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.71. Opendoor Technologies is trading down about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Nejatian in the past year.

And at DraftKings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Harry Sloan who bought 25,000 shares at a cost of $30.30 each, for a trade totaling $757,500. This buy marks the first one filed by Sloan in the past year. DraftKings is trading up about 4.1% on the day Wednesday. So far Sloan is in the green, up about 5.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $31.80.

