Markets
CRSR

Wednesday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: CRSR, COP

November 12, 2025 — 02:14 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Corsair Gaming, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 100,000 shares of CRSR, at a cost of $6.59 each, for a total investment of $658,770. Corsair Gaming is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, William H. McRaven purchased $500,000 worth of ConocoPhillips, purchasing 5,768 shares at a cost of $86.68 each. This buy marks the first one filed by McRaven in the past twelve months. ConocoPhillips is trading down about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. McRaven was up about 4.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with COP trading as high as $90.26 at last check today.

Wednesday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: CRSR, COPVIDEO: Wednesday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: CRSR, COP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRSR
COP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.