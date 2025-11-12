Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Corsair Gaming, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 100,000 shares of CRSR, at a cost of $6.59 each, for a total investment of $658,770. Corsair Gaming is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, William H. McRaven purchased $500,000 worth of ConocoPhillips, purchasing 5,768 shares at a cost of $86.68 each. This buy marks the first one filed by McRaven in the past twelve months. ConocoPhillips is trading down about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. McRaven was up about 4.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with COP trading as high as $90.26 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: CRSR, COP

