As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Burke Herbert Financial Services' Director, Mark Guthrie Anderson, made a $77,035 purchase of BHRB, buying 1,200 shares at a cost of $64.20 each. So far Anderson is in the green, up about 3.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $66.50. Burke Herbert Financial Services is trading up about 3.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Anderson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $132,840 shares for a cost of $55.35 each.

And also on Tuesday, Director Matthew Cohn bought $53,270 worth of The Bancorp, buying 1,065 shares at a cost of $50.02 a piece. Before this latest buy, Cohn bought TBBK on 11 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.64M at an average of $38.63 per share. The Bancorp is trading up about 2.9% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: BHRB, TBBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.