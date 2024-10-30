News & Insights

Markets
BHRB

Wednesday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: BHRB, TBBK

October 30, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Burke Herbert Financial Services' Director, Mark Guthrie Anderson, made a $77,035 purchase of BHRB, buying 1,200 shares at a cost of $64.20 each. So far Anderson is in the green, up about 3.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $66.50. Burke Herbert Financial Services is trading up about 3.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Anderson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $132,840 shares for a cost of $55.35 each.

And also on Tuesday, Director Matthew Cohn bought $53,270 worth of The Bancorp, buying 1,065 shares at a cost of $50.02 a piece. Before this latest buy, Cohn bought TBBK on 11 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.64M at an average of $38.63 per share. The Bancorp is trading up about 2.9% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: BHRB, TBBKVIDEO: Wednesday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: BHRB, TBBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHRB
TBBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.