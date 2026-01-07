Markets
CASY

Wednesday 1/7 Insider Buying Report: CASY, RCKT

January 07, 2026 — 10:40 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Casey's General Stores, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Moats Maria Castanon bought 300 shares of CASY, for a cost of $554.66 each, for a total investment of $166,398. Castanon was up about 2.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CASY trading as high as $566.24 at last check today. Casey's General Stores is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Castanon in the past twelve months.

And at Rocket Pharmaceuticals, there was insider buying on Friday, by Elisabeth Bjork who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $3.44 each, for a total investment of $34,400. Before this latest buy, Bjork made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $34,100 shares for a cost of $3.41 each. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 8.6% on the day Wednesday. Bjork was up about 13.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RCKT trading as high as $3.89 at last check today.

Wednesday 1/7 Insider Buying Report: CASY, RCKTVIDEO: Wednesday 1/7 Insider Buying Report: CASY, RCKT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CASY
RCKT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.