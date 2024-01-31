News & Insights

Markets
BHRB

Wednesday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: BHRB, RELL

January 31, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Burke Herbert Financial Services, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Shawn Patrick McLaughlin purchased 1,000 shares of BHRB, at a cost of $60.25 each, for a total investment of $60,250. Burke Herbert Financial Services is trading down about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, McLaughlin bought BHRB on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $252,720 at an average of $50.54 per share.

And at Richardson Electronics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Kenneth Halverson who purchased 2,500 shares for a cost of $10.06 each, for a total investment of $25,162. This buy marks the first one filed by Halverson in the past year. Richardson Electronics is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: BHRB, RELLVIDEO: Wednesday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: BHRB, RELL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHRB
RELL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.