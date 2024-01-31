Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Burke Herbert Financial Services, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Shawn Patrick McLaughlin purchased 1,000 shares of BHRB, at a cost of $60.25 each, for a total investment of $60,250. Burke Herbert Financial Services is trading down about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, McLaughlin bought BHRB on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $252,720 at an average of $50.54 per share.

And at Richardson Electronics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Kenneth Halverson who purchased 2,500 shares for a cost of $10.06 each, for a total investment of $25,162. This buy marks the first one filed by Halverson in the past year. Richardson Electronics is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: BHRB, RELL

