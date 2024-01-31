At Burke Herbert Financial Services, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Shawn Patrick McLaughlin purchased 1,000 shares of BHRB, at a cost of $60.25 each, for a total investment of $60,250. Burke Herbert Financial Services is trading down about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, McLaughlin bought BHRB on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $252,720 at an average of $50.54 per share.
And at Richardson Electronics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Kenneth Halverson who purchased 2,500 shares for a cost of $10.06 each, for a total investment of $25,162. This buy marks the first one filed by Halverson in the past year. Richardson Electronics is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.
VIDEO: Wednesday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: BHRB, RELL
