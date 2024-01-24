Wednesday 1/24 Insider Buying Report: BANF, DC

News & Insights

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At BancFirst, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Executive Vice President Darryl Schmidt bought 249 shares of BANF, at a cost of $92.60 each, for a total investment of $23,058. Schmidt was up about 1.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BANF trading as high as $93.91 in trading on Wednesday. BancFirst is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Schmidt purchased BANF on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $55,610 at an average of $81.78 per share.

And on Friday, Chief Operating Officer Gerald Michael Aberle bought $19,640 worth of Dakota Gold, buying 9,161 shares at a cost of $2.14 a piece. Before this latest buy, Aberle made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $30,260 shares at a cost of $2.85 each. Dakota Gold is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. Aberle was up about 10.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DC trading as high as $2.37 in trading on Wednesday.

