Wedbush Upgrades Generation Bio (GBIO)

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Generation Bio (NasdaqGS:GBIO) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 475.09% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Generation Bio is $30.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 475.09% from its latest reported closing price of $5.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Generation Bio is 6MM, a decrease of 58.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generation Bio. This is an decrease of 96 owner(s) or 72.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBIO is 0.01%, an increase of 4.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.76% to 3,111K shares. The put/call ratio of GBIO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 577K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 344K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 297K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 218K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing an increase of 46.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBIO by 1,484.73% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 194K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.