Wedbush Upgrades Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.08% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corsair Gaming is 18.68. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 1.08% from its latest reported closing price of 18.48.

The projected annual revenue for Corsair Gaming is 1,591MM, an increase of 17.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corsair Gaming. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRSR is 0.06%, an increase of 16.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 25,861K shares. The put/call ratio of CRSR is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,933K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 34.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,232K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 31.91% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,066K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing an increase of 29.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 78.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,054K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 32.13% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 975K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 40.38% over the last quarter.

Corsair Gaming Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

