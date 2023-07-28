Wedbush Reiterates Immunic (IMUX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 850.00% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunic is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 850.00% from its latest reported closing price of 2.04.

The projected annual revenue for Immunic is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunic. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMUX is 0.04%, an increase of 49.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 25,071K shares. The put/call ratio of IMUX is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,294K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,861K shares, representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 20.75% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,524K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company.

Omega Fund Management holds 1,788K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gratus Capital holds 1,655K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 23.16% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,275K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Immunic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Immunic is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, IMU-838, is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of RORγt; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic announced positive results from its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, reporting achievement of both primary and key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance. IMU-838 is also in phase 2 clinical development for ulcerative colitis and COVID-19, with an additional phase 2 trial considered in Crohn's disease. An investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis is ongoing at the Mayo Clinic.

